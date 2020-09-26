News

Willie Walsh Appointed Deputy Chairman of CarTrawler

Willie Walsh Appointed Deputy Chairman of CarTrawler

CarTrawler has appointed former International Airlines Group chief executive Willie Walsh as Deputy Chairman. The company has also appointed David Barger and Conor Kehoe as non-executive directors. All three will take up their new roles on 30 September.

Patrick Kennedy, Chairman, CarTrawler, said: “We are delighted to welcome Willie, David and Conor to the board. They bring a wealth of extensive global experience in the aviation and technology industries that will add significant value as the world recovers.

“Willie has had an outstanding 40-year career in the travel industry, building IAG into one of the leading global carriers. David is an aviation pioneer, having co-founded leading airline JetBlue and growing it into the seventh largest airline in the USA. Conor has had an impressive career at McKinsey, having founded its private equity/investor industry practice and formerly leading its tech and telecom practice in Europe.

“I would also like to give our sincere thanks to Bobby Healy, as he steps down from the board, on his outstanding contribution and dedication over the past 16 years. Bobby has been an exceptional part of the growth of CarTrawler and we wish him the very best in the future.”

In May CarTrawler announced a controlling equity investment in excess of €100 million from TowerBrook Capital Partners, an international investment management firm.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

Related Items

More in News

UNWTO Launches New Tourism Recovery Tracker

Neil SteedmanSeptember 25, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean announces updates to 2021 Summer cruises

Michael FloodSeptember 24, 2020
Read More

ITAA Calls for Covid-19 Tests Before Flight Departures

Neil SteedmanSeptember 24, 2020
Read More

“Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, Celebrity Apex, arrives in Southampton

Michael FloodSeptember 23, 2020
Read More

IATA Calls for Universal Testing to Rebuild Aviation Confidence

Neil SteedmanSeptember 23, 2020
Read More

London Travel Week Will Be Fully Virtual in 2020

Neil SteedmanSeptember 23, 2020
Read More

What’s Another Green List?

Neil SteedmanSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

Unprecedented Industry Appeal to EC President to End Quarantines and Develop Common EU Testing Protocol

Neil SteedmanSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

Register NOW for Distinctly Thai’s Luxury & Romance Virtual Mart

Neil SteedmanSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland