Willie Walsh Appointed Deputy Chairman of CarTrawler

CarTrawler has appointed former International Airlines Group chief executive Willie Walsh as Deputy Chairman. The company has also appointed David Barger and Conor Kehoe as non-executive directors. All three will take up their new roles on 30 September.

Patrick Kennedy, Chairman, CarTrawler, said: “We are delighted to welcome Willie, David and Conor to the board. They bring a wealth of extensive global experience in the aviation and technology industries that will add significant value as the world recovers.

“Willie has had an outstanding 40-year career in the travel industry, building IAG into one of the leading global carriers. David is an aviation pioneer, having co-founded leading airline JetBlue and growing it into the seventh largest airline in the USA. Conor has had an impressive career at McKinsey, having founded its private equity/investor industry practice and formerly leading its tech and telecom practice in Europe.

“I would also like to give our sincere thanks to Bobby Healy, as he steps down from the board, on his outstanding contribution and dedication over the past 16 years. Bobby has been an exceptional part of the growth of CarTrawler and we wish him the very best in the future.”

In May CarTrawler announced a controlling equity investment in excess of €100 million from TowerBrook Capital Partners, an international investment management firm.