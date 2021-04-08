News

Willie Walsh: Covid Travel Measures Shouldn’t Become Permanent

Willie Walsh: Covid Travel Measures Shouldn’t Become Permanent

IATA’s Willie Walsh has warned that governments need to start planning for the removal of restrictions like testing and vaccine requirements once the pandemic is over. In a speech on Wednesday, April 7, he said that these measures should not become a permanent feature of the industry.

“While we fully acknowledge and understand the political need for governments to impose these restrictions,” he said, “we believe it is very important that governments start thinking and planning for the removal of restrictions as the health crisis is overcome.”

He also added that IATA wanted to work with governments so that “they can better understand what will be required from airlines, because it’s not going to be easy for airlines just to ramp up activity.”

“That will have to be done in a structured way because all airlines want to see that done in a co-ordinated and in a safe fashion,” he added.

“These are measures that may be necessary as temporary arrangements while we go through this crisis, but once we’re through it, we want to see these restrictions permanently removed so that people can get back to travelling as they experienced back in 2019.”

Walsh took over as director-general of IATA from Alexandre de Juniac on April 1.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

UK and Irish Agents Join Brand USA Global Marketplace

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Americans & Canadians Divided Over Vaccine Passports

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

“Restart plan required for recovery of sector”, says new Aviation Regulator

Michael FloodApril 8, 2021
Read More

Book Your Space for the Irish Travel Trade Awards 2021 – It’s Going to Be THE Party of the Year!

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

The Crate Escape: The Man who Mailed Himself Home

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Ireland to Add EU Countries to Mandatory Quarantine List

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Mandatory Testing of Truckers Going to France Suspended ‘Because Positive Results Were so Low’

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Adds Portland to All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

California to ‘Fully Re-Open’ From June 15

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn