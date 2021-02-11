News

Willie Walsh Talks Exclusively to ITIC About How to Restart International Aviation

As part of ITIC’s major virtual conference yesterday – Leading the Tourism Recovery – Willie Walsh talked exclusively to conference moderator Dearbhail McDonald about the challenges for international aviation during a global pandemic.

Willie, incoming Director General of IATA, and CEO of IAG up to last summer, shares his views on the Irish Government’s response to Covid-19, how both Ryanair and Aer Lingus will survive the crisis, and the importance of a credible sustainability model for aviation.

As always frank, honest and insightful, Willie’s exclusive 30 minute interview with ITIC is not to be missed.

