News

Willie Walsh to Retire as IAG Chief Executive

Willie Walsh to Retire as IAG Chief Executive

Willie Walsh will step down from the board of International Airlines Group on 26 March and will retire as Chief Executive on 30 June. Luis Gallego, currently Iberia Chief Executive, will succeed him in the role.

Luis Gallego, Chief Executive, Iberia

 

Antonio Vázquez, IAG Chairman, said: “Willie has led the merger and successful integration of British Airways and Iberia to form IAG. Under Willie’s leadership IAG has become one of the leading global airline groups.

 

“Willie has been the main driver of this unique idea that is IAG. I hugely admire his commitment, strong leadership and clear vision, always ready to take on whatever challenges lay ahead of him.

 

“I am deeply respectful of what he has achieved as Chief Executive of this group, of his sense of fairness, his transparency and his capacity to integrate people regardless of nationalities or backgrounds.

 

“Willie has established a strong management team and I am delighted that Luis will be promoted from this team to succeed Willie as Chief Executive.”

 

Willie said: “It has been a privilege to have been instrumental in the creation and development of IAG. I have had the pleasure of working with many exceptional people over the past 15 years at British Airways and at IAG.

 

“Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great Chief Executive of IAG.”

 

Luis Gallego’s successor at Iberia will be announced in due course. Antonio Vázquez added: “Luis started his career in the airline industry in 1997 with Air Nostrum and, since 2014, he has been Chief Executive of Iberia, where he has led a profound transformation of this airline. The board is confident that Luis is the right person to lead IAG in the next stage of its development and we look forward to working closely with Luis in his new role.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Lorna O’Brien Appointed Business Development Executive by Travel Counsellors Ireland

Neil SteedmanJanuary 10, 2020
Read More

Emirates Passenger Numbers to Dubai from Ireland Up 11% in 2019

Michael FloodJanuary 10, 2020
Read More

Tourism Australia Launches Bushfire Resource for Travellers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 10, 2020
Read More

Up to 40% Off Flights with Aegean from 7-15th January

Michael FloodJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

ITTN’s Travel Deals – 9th January 2020

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Titanic Belfast Launches Recruitment Drive for 80 Roles

Michael FloodJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

International Aviation Growth Slowed to 4.5% in 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

St Lucia to Introduce Accommodation Tax from April

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Aeroflot Named Top On-Time Performing Airline by Cirium

Neil SteedmanJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland