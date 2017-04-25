Win a Luxury 14-Night Caribbean Fly/Cruise with Aer Lingus and Celebrity Cruises

Agents can win a luxury 14-night Caribbean fly/cruise to Miami with Aer Lingus and with Celebrity Cruises onboard Celebrity Eclipse in their joint promotion ending 31st May 2017. Launching the promotion were Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus; Lorraine Quinn, Celebrity Cruises; and Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus.

The prize includes return flights to Miami from Dublin, or from the UK connecting through Dublin Airport, where the winning agent will pre-clear US Immigration before stepping onboard their transatlantic flight, sparing them from lengthy queues on arrival in the USA.

Any agent who confirms a new Celebrity Cruises booking including flights with Aer Lingus, or promotes online or in-store between 1st April and 31st May 2017 will be entered into a prize draw to be in with a chance to win the luxury Caribbean holiday onboard Celebrity Eclipse.

There are three ways for agents to enter:

Promote the Celebrity Cruises and Aer Lingus fly/cruise holiday on Facebook, on their website, or in the shop window to receive one entry credit into the prize draw.

Make one fly/cruise booking with Celebrity Cruises and Aer Lingus flights to receive two entry credits into the prize draw.

Make one Celebrity Cruises Suite Class booking with Aer Lingus flights, or book a Celebrity Cruises sailing with Business Class Aer Lingus flights to receive two entries into the prize draw.

Claire Stirrup, Director of Sales, Celebrity Cruises UK and Ireland, said: “It is fantastic to be able to reward our agents for their hard work and we are excited to be able to offer this new incentive in partnership with Aer Lingus. Ireland is a strong market for us and we value the support of our trade partners, who continue to sell Celebrity Cruises to our Irish guests. We hope to see as many of our trade partners as possible getting entries into the prize draw, and would like to wish them all the best of luck.”

Jenny Rafter, Head of Business Development – Leisure, Aer Lingus, said: “We are excited to begin our new direct service from Dublin to Miami on 1st September 2017, operating three flights per week. The convenience of US pre-clearance for our Irish and UK guests connecting in Dublin Airport means that they are seen as domestic passengers when they arrive into the USA and makes for a seamless vacation experience. As Ireland’s only 4-star Skytrax airline flying to the USA, we are delighted to team up with Celebrity Cruises to offer our valued trade partners the chance to win this amazing fly/cruise experience.”

The incentive will offer one agent partner the opportunity to experience Celebrity Eclipse ahead of its arrival into Dublin when it will be the first ship to homeport in the city for a mini season in April 2018.

For more information and for full terms and conditions, travel professionals should visit www.cruisingpower.ie.