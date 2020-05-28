News

Win a Holiday for Two in Lanzarote with Blue Insurance and Aqua Suites

Win a Holiday for Two in Lanzarote with Blue Insurance and Aqua Suites

Blue Insurance has teamed up with Geraldine McFadden’s 4-star Aqua Suites boutique hotel in Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote, to offer all members of the travel trade on the island of Ireland the chance to win a holiday for two for seven nights.

Members of the travel trade are invited to nominate a fellow travel trade member who brightened up their Covid-19 lockdown or did something special who is worthy of the prize. Perhaps they made you smile on social media, or in real life, or made you feel proud by something special they did for someone during lockdown.

The competition starts on Tuesday 2 June. Four finalists will be announced on Monday 8, 15, 22 and 29 June. If your nomination is not selected, you can re-nominate them each week.

The overall winner will be selected by a panel of judges and announced by Blue Insurance’s new Travel Trade Sales Manager (to be announced soon) on Tuesday 30 June 2020.

Send your entry, along with a brief description of your nominee who brightened up your Covid-19 lockdown, to nominations@blueinsurance.ie.

Terms and conditions apply. The prize excludes peak travel times.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Join Amazing Thailand’s Live Webinars

Neil SteedmanMay 26, 2020
Read More

Spain reopens for Irish visitors from 1st July

Michael FloodMay 26, 2020
Read More

Hertz Files for Bankruptcy in USA and Canada

Neil SteedmanMay 26, 2020
Read More

Emirates introduces Complimentary Hygiene Kits for every passenger

Michael FloodMay 26, 2020
Read More

The Travel Corporation Overhauls Hygiene Standards

Neil SteedmanMay 26, 2020
Read More

Ama Waterways special offer for Health Workers in Ireland

Michael FloodMay 26, 2020
Read More

Online behaviour of Irish consumers in lockdown revealed

Michael FloodMay 26, 2020
Read More

Norwegian Secures €260m State Aid Following Restructuring

Neil SteedmanMay 26, 2020
Read More

New Tourism Recovery Taskforce will be Chaired by Ruth Andrews

Michael FloodMay 26, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland