Win a Holiday for Two in Lanzarote with Blue Insurance and Aqua Suites

Blue Insurance has teamed up with Geraldine McFadden’s 4-star Aqua Suites boutique hotel in Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote, to offer all members of the travel trade on the island of Ireland the chance to win a holiday for two for seven nights.

Members of the travel trade are invited to nominate a fellow travel trade member who brightened up their Covid-19 lockdown or did something special who is worthy of the prize. Perhaps they made you smile on social media, or in real life, or made you feel proud by something special they did for someone during lockdown.

The competition starts on Tuesday 2 June. Four finalists will be announced on Monday 8, 15, 22 and 29 June. If your nomination is not selected, you can re-nominate them each week.

The overall winner will be selected by a panel of judges and announced by Blue Insurance’s new Travel Trade Sales Manager (to be announced soon) on Tuesday 30 June 2020.

Send your entry, along with a brief description of your nominee who brightened up your Covid-19 lockdown, to nominations@blueinsurance.ie.

Terms and conditions apply. The prize excludes peak travel times.