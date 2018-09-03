Win a Ticket to “Festival of Edge” with Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has announced its most exciting Celebrity Moments campaign to date, offering 200 agents the chance to experience the ‘Festival of Edge’, an exclusive two-night sailing on the revolutionary ship Celebrity Edge from Southampton on 13-15 May 2019.

‘Festival of Edge’ is the hottest ticket in town for 2019 showcasing everything Celebrity Edge has to offer. Experience the revolutionary Magic Carpet, immersive entertainment and mouthwatering cuisine set to turn the world of cruising on its head.

For the chance to win a stateroom for two, agents will need to make as many bookings as possible between 30 August and 14 November 2018 and register them on Celebrity Rewards (www.celebrityrewards.com).

As part of the campaign, Celebrity Cruises is helping agents secure those all-important bookings by offering a range of incentives for guests on selected sailings including:

A free classic drinks package for two, worth over €770*

for two, worth over Savings of up to €720 per stateroom

per stateroom Flights to Europe from as little as €149 per person

to Europe from as little as per person 50 per cent savings and free soft drinks packages for third and fourth guests

Claire Stirrup, director of sales, UK and Ireland, Celebrity Cruises, said:

“We are committed to rewarding our agents for the incredible job they do day-to-day and what better way than to offer our top sellers the chance to join us for an experience of a lifetime on-board Celebrity Edge’s maiden voyage from UK shores.”

To further enhance the campaign, Celebrity Cruises has revolutionised its Celebrity Rewards programme by offering more points on higher inventory bookings. Those who secure AquaClass and Suite Class bookings are up to four times more likely to win a place on the ‘Festival of Edge’ two-night sailing based on the points earned per stateroom booking:

Inside and Oceanview bookings will earn 500 points

bookings will earn Balcony and Concierge bookings will earn 1,000 points

bookings will earn AquaClass and Suite Class bookings will earn 2,000 points

Celebrity Cruises is also providing its partners with marketing and point of sale materials, for use in their own marketing. This will include a brand new selling guide featuring key itineraries, savings, extras and top selling tips for agents.

Homeporting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Celebrity Cruises’ newest transformational ship, Celebrity Edge, will be making her first sailing in November 2018. Celebrity Edge will spend her inaugural season sailing, alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries before transporting guests to the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean, with a range of seven-to-11-night sailings from iconic cities like Barcelona and Rome in 2018.

For more information about Celebrity Cruises, agents can visit www.cruisingpower.ie