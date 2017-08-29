News

Win a Trip for Two to Miami with Aer Lingus, InterContinental Hotels and ITTN

To celebrate the new Aer Lingus transatlantic flight from Dublin to Miami, which begins on this Friday, 1st September 2017, Irish Travel Trade News has teamed up with Aer Lingus and the InterContinental Hotel in Miami. All you have to do is answer the questions below to win two return tickets on the new flight with a three-night stay for two, including full American buffet breakfast at the luxurious InterContinental Hotel.

New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

An Aer Lingus A330 will operate the new Dublin-Miami route

The InterContinental Miami sits on the shores of Biscayne Bay as an icon of the Downtown Miami skyline. The hotel completed a $30 million renovation in 2012 that captures the pulse of the new Miami – an evolving global arts, culture, culinary and entertainment destination.Intercontinental_Jan2017_2930B_flat_V2

To win this superb prize all you have to do is answer these four  questions:

  1. How many flights per week and on what days does Aer Lingus operate in the 2017 summer schedule from Dublin to Miami?
  2. What is the free checked baggage allowance for J and Y bookings?
  3. How many rooms does the InterContinental Hotel in Miami have?
  4. Where is the InterContinental Hotel located?

Email your answers to michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie before close of business on Saturday 30th September 2017.1-img_1873

All licensed and bonded agents on the island of Ireland may enter this competition. No correspondence whatsoever will be entered into. The winner will be independently selected by Grant Thornton & Company.

Toro Toro Restaurant and Bar

Toro Toro Restaurant and Bar

Further information is available on:

www.aerlingus.com

www.icmiami.com

Smart flies Aer Lingus - White on green

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

