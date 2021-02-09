News

Win a Trip to Antarctica with Intrepid Travel

The Race to the Pole is now on! Win an expedition to Antarctica with flights included – all from Intrepid Travel, who are this week’s ITTN Supplier of the Week!
Picture yourself cruising through misty bays dotted with icebergs, watching penguins waddle along the Antarctic Peninsula and conquering the Drake Passage. Sound good? 🏔️
Intrepid Travel is giving agents the incredible chance to win a trip of a lifetime to Antarctica (with flights included!). From simply sharing Intrepid offers to joining one of their webinars, there will be numerous exciting opportunities to enter your name into the prize draw.
You can get details of those opportunities over on their Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook group, so be sure to join now to find out more and bag your first entry! 🏆
(FWIW: it’s this editor’s lifelong dream to go to Antarctica, but sadly he’s just an editor!)

