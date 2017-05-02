Win a Trip to Boston with Business Class Seats on Aer Lingus

This year will see the 100th anniversary of the birth of President John F Kennedy and to mark this historic occasion Irish Travel Trade News, in association with Aer Lingus, has organised a special competition for travel agents.

The prize is two Business Class tickets with Aer Lingus to Boston and three nights’ accommodation in the 4-star Godfrey Hotel, along with a Boston City Pass for two persons. Also included is a VIP visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

To win this superb prize all you have to do is answer these four questions:

How many flights per week does Aer Lingus have in the 2017 summer schedule from Dublin and Shannon to Boston? What year did President John F Kennedy visit Dublin and address Dail Eireann? How many rooms does the Godfrey Hotel in Boston have? How many days is the Boston City Pass valid for?

Email your answers to michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie before close of business on Tuesday 30th May 2017.

All licensed and bonded agents on the island of Ireland may enter this competition. No correspondence whatsoever will be entered into. The winner will be independently selected by Grant Thornton & Company.

Further information on the required answers is available on:

www.aerlingus.com

www.massholiday.ie

www.godfreyhotel.com

www.bostonusa.com

The winning agent will fly with Aer Lingus from Dublin or Shannon in Business Class and accommodation will be at the Godfrey Hotel in Boston.

Youthful and open minded, snazzy and sophisticated, The Godfrey Hotel Boston is modernizing the boutique hotel experience.From the moment you step through our 1908 Gothic Revival façade, you will see that we’ve created something different: a sophisticated yet totally laid-back setting where you will feel entirely at ease.

Born of its lively neighborhood in the heart of Boston, Downtown Crossing, The Godfrey Hotel Boston is pure energy from the collaboration-friendly lobby and lounge to George Howell Coffee to the fanciful and eclectic RUKA Restobar.

Of course, it is also easy shopping-bag- carrying distance to some of Boston’s best boutique and department stores and stumbling distance to restaurants and bars, Boston Opera House and Boston Common.

The JFK Presidential Library and Museum

The lucky winners will be greeted by the staff with a gift on arrival and introduced to the nation’s official memorial to John F Kennedy. They will then be on their own to tour the exhibits and relive JFK’s thousand days in office.

In addition the winner will have two Boston City passes to explore Boston and its many attractions.

Experience the best of Boston with CityPASS, an easy-to-use ticket booklet that gives you admission to a hand-picked collection of Boston’s most iconic attractions, all at great savings. Because CityPASS is valid for consecutive days starting with the day of first use, there is no need to rush — so you can focus on having fun. Plus you will skip many ticket lines, giving you time to see and do more in this modern city.