WIN A TRIP TO DUBAI

Royal Caribbean is giving you the chance to win a trip to one of the brightest, boldest destinations in the world: Dubai.

The prize includes Emirates flights, a stay at the 5-star Atlantis The Palm Hotel, a visit to Royal Caribbean’s brand-new ship Spectrum of the Seas, and a chance to kick-back and relax at Nikki Beach.

To win, simply play our new game ‘The Lap of Luxury’. Get points to play with every booking you make, and bonus points for every Dubai Cruise and Stay booking. With 15 places up for grabs, this is one trip you won’t want to miss! So play as much as you can before the competition ends on Thursday 28th February 2019.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

