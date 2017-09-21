Win a Two-Night Break for Two in Helsinki with Finnair and Sokos Hotels

To be in with a chance of winning a two-night break in Helsinki for two with Finnair and Sokos Hotels, just answer the three questions below.

Finnair

Finnair operates the ‘shortcut’ between Europe and Asia. Helsinki’s location on top of the world has made it possible for Finnai to become a major airline connecting Dublin via Helsinki to 18 corporate and leisure destinations, including Goa, India, which starts operations on Tuesday 17th October 2017.

During the summer schedule, which began on 27th March, Finnair flies up to nine weekly flights between Dublin Airport and Helsinki, an increase of three flights a week compared to the previous winter schedule.

Helsinki Airport is designed especially for transferring passengers between European and Asian flights and is regularly rated as one of the most efficient airports. All connections are within 400 metres, gate to gate, allowing one of the speediest one-stop connections to Asia. www.finnair.ie

Helsinki

Helsinki is a lively city of culture and design surrounded by pure nature. The white steeple of Helsinki Cathedral against the blue sky welcomes visitors to Senate Square, where locals gather to celebrate the New Year, Finnish Independence Day (6th December), and to soak up the sun on the steps of the cathedral. The adjacent Market Square is where boats depart for city tours, the island fortress of Suomenlinna, and the Korkeasaari Zoo.

Visitors will find great souvenirs in the small boutiques of the Helsinki Design District, the Hietalahti summer flea market and Stockmann’s department store. Art Nouveau architecture at its most beautiful can be admired in the Ullanlinna and Katajanokka districts of the city. The trendy Punavuori and Kallio areas, popular among students, are known for their restaurants and nightlife. www.visithelsinki.fi/en

Sokos Hotels

People are different. In addition, everyone has different characteristics. Different people seek different hotels and hotel experiences. That is why Sokos Hotels has created three completely new and different hotel types: Original, Break, and Solo.

An Original hotel is easy to relate to because it understands the Finnish mindset: it regards you as a human being, not a reservation number. Finnish to the core, it serves you and takes good care of you.

A Break hotel is joy, time, and energy. It offers you exercise and relaxation, both physical and mental. It wants to inspire you and help you break your normal routine, making everyday life whole and worth living. Its primary mission is to recharge your inner battery – whether you are a business or leisure traveller, you will always leave a Break hotel feeling more energised than when you arrived.

A Solo hotel either is or will be a classic. It is much more than a building and an address – it is a place with a unique character and personality. Adding to the customised hotel experience in a Solo Hotel, the service is always warm and laced with local ingredients. www.sokoshotels.fi/

How to Enter

To be in with a chance of winning this wonderful prize, answer the following three questions:

Which airline offers the shortest connections from Ireland to Asia?

How many weekly flights does Finnair operate between Dublin Airport and Helsinki?

On what date is Finnish Independence Day?

To enter, email your answers to michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie by close of business on Monday 2nd October 2017. The winner will selected by independent auditors Grant Thornton.