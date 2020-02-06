Win All-Inclusive Week in Maldives with Classic Collection Holidays

To celebrate the launch of its new long-haul programme, Classic Collection Holidays is giving travel agents the chance to win a week free on an all-inclusive basis at the 5* Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu in Baa Atoll, Maldives.

To enter simply make a booking for the Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu between now and the end of April and your name will be entered into the draw. The more bookings you have the better your chances of winning – it’s that simple.

Visit Hotel: http://bit.ly/2SeVqiF

View Classic Collection Holidays Long-Haul Brochure: http://bit.ly/35QNMzC