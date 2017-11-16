Win Big Prizes at the Irish Travel Trade Awards!

Attend next week’s Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner, hand in your business card on arrival, and you could win one of 12 prizes, including tickets for two to anywhere on the Turkish Airlines worldwide network of more than 300 airports in 120 countries.

Other prizes include tickets for two with Aer Lingus on any direct transatlantic route, tickets for two with WestJet to anywhere on the carrier’s Canadian network, tickets for two with Delta Air Lines to New York, and tickets for two with British Airways on its new service to Nashville.

The Awards will take place at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 24th November 2017. To book a table of 10 or 12, or individual seats, please use the booking form at: https://www.ittn.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/AwardsBookingForm2017.pdf

To book an overnight room at the hotel, the agreed rate for travel trade this year is €145.00 single occupancy and €165.00 double occupancy, including breakfast. The booking link is:

http://bookings.claytonhotelburlingtonroad.com/booking-engine?bookingCode=TRAV241117&date_arrival=2017-11-24&HOTELS_ID=42