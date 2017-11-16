News

Win Big Prizes at the Irish Travel Trade Awards!

Win Big Prizes at the Irish Travel Trade Awards!

Attend next week’s Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner, hand in your business card on arrival, and you could win one of 12 prizes, including tickets for two to anywhere on the Turkish Airlines worldwide network of more than 300 airports in 120 countries.

Other prizes include tickets for two with Aer Lingus on any direct transatlantic route, tickets for two with WestJet to anywhere on the carrier’s Canadian network, tickets for two with Delta Air Lines to New York, and tickets for two with British Airways on its new service to Nashville.

The Awards will take place at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 24th November 2017. To book a table of 10 or 12, or individual seats, please use the booking form at: https://www.ittn.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/AwardsBookingForm2017.pdf

To book an overnight room at the hotel, the agreed rate for travel trade this year is €145.00 single occupancy and €165.00 double occupancy, including breakfast. The booking link is:

http://bookings.claytonhotelburlingtonroad.com/booking-engine?bookingCode=TRAV241117&date_arrival=2017-11-24&HOTELS_ID=42

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Awards eNews Story 3

Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Martin Skelly

Martin Skelly to Chair Irish Travel Industry Summit

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Skytours Home Page

Skytours Seeks Full-Time Senior Travel Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Air Transat New Livery

Air Transat Unveils New Livery as it Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Imelda McCarthy 2 Photo

Imelda McCarthy Becomes the 70th Travel Counsellor

Michael FloodNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Catalonia

Catalonia 2018: The Year of Culture

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Clayton Hotel Burlington Road Exterior

Industry Summit on Leisure Travel Opportunities and New EU Package Travel Directive

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2017
Read More
ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Donna Kenny is ITTN Readers Finalist in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition with ‘Sleepy Greece’

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2017
Read More
EMIRATES FIRST CLASS CABIN 777 MID

Emirates Ads for First Class Fronted by Jeremy Clarkson

Michael FloodNovember 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland