News

Win Business Class Tickets for Two with Turkish Airlines

Win Business Class Tickets for Two with Turkish Airlines

Travel agents in Ireland can win return Business Class tickets for two to anywhere on Turkish Airlines’ network for bookings made by 31 October.

To enter the draw, simply book a Turkish Airlines return Economy Class or Business Class ticket departing from Dublin to any of the airline’s 318 destinations worldwide – in any class and any booking for travel up to 29 February 2020.

Terms & Conditions

  1. Only bookings that meet the qualifying criteria will be entered into the draw. Individuals can enter the draw multiple times.
  2. To enter the competition, fill out the form on this link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/TPQWTB5. Entries must be submitted by 17.30 on 31 October. Draw to take place on 1 November 2019, with winners notified by 17.00.
  3. All bookings have to be ticketed.

For more information, contact ie-marketing@thy.com or 087 109 6809.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Four Agencies Nominated for Munster Travel Agency of the Year

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Eimer Hannon Wins Matheson WMB Entrepreneur Award

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Sabrina Mahoney is September Winner in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

MSC Cruises Launches MSC Hotels & Flights Online Service

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 3rd October 2019

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Avail of Your EU Rights If Travel Plans Disrupted by Storm Lorenzo

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

J Barter Travel Seeks Experienced Leisure Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Irish Aviation Sector Commits to Tackling Disruptive Passenger Behaviour on Flights

Neil SteedmanOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Irish Travel to Japan for Rugby World Cup

Michael FloodOctober 3, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland