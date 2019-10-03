Win Business Class Tickets for Two with Turkish Airlines

Travel agents in Ireland can win return Business Class tickets for two to anywhere on Turkish Airlines’ network for bookings made by 31 October.
To enter the draw, simply book a Turkish Airlines return Economy Class or Business Class ticket departing from Dublin to any of the airline’s 318 destinations worldwide – in any class and any booking for travel up to 29 February 2020.
Terms & Conditions
- Only bookings that meet the qualifying criteria will be entered into the draw. Individuals can enter the draw multiple times.
- To enter the competition, fill out the form on this link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/TPQWTB5. Entries must be submitted by 17.30 on 31 October. Draw to take place on 1 November 2019, with winners notified by 17.00.
- All bookings have to be ticketed.
For more information, contact ie-marketing@thy.com or 087 109 6809.
