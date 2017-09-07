Win a Dublin Weekend for Two by Voting for Your Top Suppliers

Voting for the 26 award categories in this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards is now open online at www.grantthornton.ie/irish-travel-trade-awards/ – and by voting you could win a two-night stay for two with dinner in Dublin.

All owners, management, staff and home workers of licensed and bonded travel agencies anywhere on the island of Ireland are eligible to vote (with CAR licence or ABTA number provided) and your completed Voting Form must be returned to Grant Thornton no later than Friday 3rd November 2017.

All fully completed, eligible Voting Forms received will be entered into a prize draw for a two-night stay for two in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road including dinner for two in the B Bar.

The 26 winners of the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards will be announced and presented with their trophies on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

AWARD CATEGORIES

AIRLINES

Best Airline to Europe Best Airline to North America Best Long Haul Airline Best Business Class Airline

SEA TRANSPORT

Best Ferry Company Best River Cruise Company Best Ocean Cruise Company Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company

LAND TRANSPORT

Best Car Rental Company Best Rail Company

DESTINATIONS

Best Destination in Europe Best Destination in North America Best Destination in Asia Pacific Best Sun Holiday Destination Best City Break Destination Best Adventure Holiday Destination

TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES

Best National Tourist Office Best Accommodation Provider Best Travel Technology Provider

TOUR OPERATORS

Best Sun Tour Operator Best Ski Tour Operator Best Adventure Tour Operator Best Long Haul Tour Operator

ALL COMPANIES