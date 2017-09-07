News

Win a Dublin Weekend for Two by Voting for Your Top Suppliers

Win a Dublin Weekend for Two by Voting for Your Top Suppliers

Voting for the 26 award categories in this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards is now open online at www.grantthornton.ie/irish-travel-trade-awards/ – and by voting you could win a two-night stay for two with dinner in Dublin.

All owners, management, staff and home workers of licensed and bonded travel agencies anywhere on the island of Ireland are eligible to vote (with CAR licence or ABTA number provided) and your completed Voting Form must be returned to Grant Thornton no later than Friday 3rd November 2017.

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road King Size Guest Room

All fully completed, eligible Voting Forms received will be entered into a prize draw for a two-night stay for two in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road including dinner for two in the B Bar.

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road B Bar

The 26 winners of the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards will be announced and presented with their trophies on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

AwardsLogo2016

AWARD CATEGORIES

AIRLINES

  1. Best Airline to Europe
  2. Best Airline to North America
  3. Best Long Haul Airline
  4. Best Business Class Airline

SEA TRANSPORT

  1. Best Ferry Company
  2. Best River Cruise Company
  3. Best Ocean Cruise Company
  4. Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company

LAND TRANSPORT

  1. Best Car Rental Company
  2. Best Rail Company

DESTINATIONS

  1. Best Destination in Europe
  2. Best Destination in North America
  3. Best Destination in Asia Pacific
  4. Best Sun Holiday Destination
  5. Best City Break Destination
  6. Best Adventure Holiday Destination

TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES

  1. Best National Tourist Office
  2. Best Accommodation Provider
  3. Best Travel Technology Provider

TOUR OPERATORS

  1. Best Sun Tour Operator
  2. Best Ski Tour Operator
  3. Best Adventure Tour Operator
  4. Best Long Haul Tour Operator

ALL COMPANIES

  1. Best Use of Social Media
  2. Best Agent Friendly Individual
  3. Best Agent Friendly Company
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Awards eNews Story 3

Nominate Your Agency Now for ITTN Travel Agency of the Year

Neil SteedmanSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
Emirates Aircraft 380 High Res 2MB

Win a Luxury Holiday with Business Class Flights on Emirates

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
WTM London 2017

Ten Reasons Why You Should Attend WTM London 2017

Neil SteedmanSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
WestJet eNews 3 Story 2 Featured Image

WestJet and Air France-KLM Now Offer Reciprocal Frequent Flyer Benefits

Neil SteedmanSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
Galway evening

Uniworld Hosts West of Ireland Agents

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
Travel Counsellors Ireland Cork Office Team

Dates Announced for Travel Counsellors 2018 Conference

Neil SteedmanSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
Multitrip.com Hurricane Irma

Multitrip.com Issues Warning as Hurricane Irma Reaches the Caribbean and USA

Neil SteedmanSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
WOW air Dublin-Dallas

WOW air Announces New Dublin Route to Dallas, Texas

Neil SteedmanSeptember 7, 2017
Read More
13517528_10209637022099794_5997546082585277145_o

Cobalt Blue to Go Year-Round to Cyprus from Dublin

Michael FloodSeptember 7, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland