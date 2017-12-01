News

Win Flights to Montreal with @DublinAirport

Dublin Airport is giving its Twitter followers a chance to win flights for two from Dublin Airport to Montreal with Air Canada.

Montreal is Canada’s second largest city and the largest in Quebec. A Canadian city with French soul, it’s historical and hip, and full of charm. Soak up the history in the cobblestone streets of the Old City where you’ll find museums, the 17th century Rue St-Paul, St Joseph’s Oratory and the Notre Dame basilica.

Venture across the harbour and you’ll find the Biodome, where some of North America’s most beautiful eco systems have been recreated.

If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s lots to do outdoors, with over 200 miles of cycle paths, Botanical Gardens, hundreds of parks, the Lachine Canal and the St Lawrence River for kayaking, canoeing and surfing. Or take a hike up Mont-Royal, a 764-foot green jewel that gave the city its name.

The Latin Quarter is the place to go for restaurants, bars, cafes and clubs. Have a coffee and a freshly baked Montreal bagel, or try the local favourite ‘poutine’, a dish of cheesy chips with gravy.

Montreal is famous for its love of food and all types of festivals from arts to music to comedy, making this island city an ideal destination for a city break.

For more on Air Canada’s services visit www.aircanada.com

Terms and Conditions

  1. Prize includes two return flights to Montreal from Dublin Airport with Air Canada.
  2. Entrants must live in either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and be over 18 years of age.
  3. This prize does not have an alternative cash value, is not transferable and is not eligible for Aeroplan points.
  4. Tickets are valid for travel between 3rd June and 14th October 2018.
  5. All travel must be completed before the expiry date and no extension of validity will be made.
  6. Blackout periods apply between 12th July and 3rd September 2018.
  7. Requested flights are subject to availability.
  8. Stopovers are not permitted, tickets are not refundable or upgradeable.
  9. Air Canada is not responsible for any costs due to delay, cancellation or disruption of service or denied boarding compensation.
  10. Once tickets have been issued, the origin and destination cannot be changed. Any changes to flight time and/or date of travel will carry a change fee.
  11. Any income tax liability incurred in connection with these tickets is the responsibility of the passenger.
  12. The competition is not open to employees of daa or Air Canada.
  13. Terms & Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with Irish Law and subject to exclusive jurisdiction of the Irish Courts.
  14. Entry shows acceptance of these terms and conditions and daa’s decision is final concerning these T&Cs or any ancillary matter.
