Win Flights to Montreal with @DublinAirport

Dublin Airport is giving its Twitter followers a chance to win flights for two from Dublin Airport to Montreal with Air Canada.

Montreal is Canada’s second largest city and the largest in Quebec. A Canadian city with French soul, it’s historical and hip, and full of charm. Soak up the history in the cobblestone streets of the Old City where you’ll find museums, the 17th century Rue St-Paul, St Joseph’s Oratory and the Notre Dame basilica.

Venture across the harbour and you’ll find the Biodome, where some of North America’s most beautiful eco systems have been recreated.

If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s lots to do outdoors, with over 200 miles of cycle paths, Botanical Gardens, hundreds of parks, the Lachine Canal and the St Lawrence River for kayaking, canoeing and surfing. Or take a hike up Mont-Royal, a 764-foot green jewel that gave the city its name.

The Latin Quarter is the place to go for restaurants, bars, cafes and clubs. Have a coffee and a freshly baked Montreal bagel, or try the local favourite ‘poutine’, a dish of cheesy chips with gravy.

Montreal is famous for its love of food and all types of festivals from arts to music to comedy, making this island city an ideal destination for a city break.

