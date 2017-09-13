News

Win a Magical Christmas with SuperBreak

SuperBreak has launched a new competition for agents to win a magical Christmas worth €500. By promoting or booking the tour operator’s new Ultimate London packages or Incredible Iceland packages, agents could win themselves a host of festive treats.

The prize includes: €200 in supermarket vouchers; €100 towards a pre-Christmas team night out; six bottles of prosecco; four cinema tickets; board games; and much more.

Every time agents promote or book they can enter a prize draw to win. Each direct mail, window display, social media post or e-shot will receive five entries. Every booking will receive three entries. Agents simply need to email the booking reference or screen shots plus name and agency licence or ABTA number to sales@superbreak.com.

The competition runs from now until 31st October and the winner will be announced on the SuperBreak for Agents Facebook page on Friday 3rd November 2017.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

