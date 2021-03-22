Win Some Dough on April Fool’s Day

Four Star Pizza are giving pizza-lovers a chance to win €1,000 – simply by ordering one of their ‘good, honest’ pizzas. A thousand quid and a pizza? Now that’s no joke.

Someone in Ireland is in for a big pay day on April 1st and all they need to do, to be in with a chance of winning, is to place an online order with Four Star Pizza (FSP) between 24th and 31st March and on the checkout screen of the order use the code ‘April1’ in the Coupon Code box.

Then, on April 1st, the lucky winner will get a socially distanced, surprise delivery from FSP straight to their front door of €1,000 – and a pizza, of course!

Brian Clarke, Four Sar Pizza, said: “That’s it, no catches and no question to answer just order a pizza from us online, include the coupon code ‘April1’ when you are checking out, and you will be entered into the competition. And remember, if you’re not in you can’t win, so good luck to all of our customers – you’d be a (April) fool not to enter!”

The Irish-owned pizza chain recently announced a total year-on-year sales increase of 6 per cent. This represents FSP’s best annual performance since it was founded in 1986 and was driven largely by a huge jump of 34 per cent in online orders made via the company’s own website and app. Online orders now account for almost 65 per cent of all sales.

Four Star Pizza’s ‘Rewards’ loyalty programme also played a significant role in driving sales with a massive 57 per cent redemption rate in loyalty points across its extensive 215,000 membership.

In Ireland, the company opened its first store in Crumlin in 1986 and other locations now include Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Wexford, to name a few.

Last year, the company sold approximately 5 MILLION pizzas, using almost 67 MILLION pepperoni slices, more than 550 TONNES of cheese and 1100 TONNES of flour in the process.