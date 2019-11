Win Two Business Class Tickets with Air France-KLM/Delta to the USA

Air France-KLM/Delta are running a booking class incentive to the United States. One lucky winner will receive an early Christmas present of a pair of Business Class tickets to New York, Atlanta or Boston.

To enter the draw, simply book Business Class with Air France, KLM or Delta from Ireland to the USA between 4 November and 15 December 2019.

www.winwithafkldl.com

The more bookings you make, the better your chances of winning.

Good luck!