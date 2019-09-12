News

Win Two Tickets to Lisbon with TAP Air Portugal

Win Two Tickets to Lisbon with TAP Air Portugal

Would you like to win two tickets with TAP Air Portugal to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal?

TAP Air Portugal’s A330 flies from from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro

TAP Air Portugal flies daily from Dublin to Lisbon with onward connections to Brazil.

Porto

All you have to do is answer these three questions. The competition is open to the management and staff of all licensed and bonded travel agents on the island of Ireland.ABTA for Northern Ireland.

Rio de Janeiro

Question One

How many ‘Fare Brands’ does TAP offer in Economy Class and in Business Class?

Question Two

TAP offers a stop-over programme in Portugal, where you can stay for up to five days at no extra cost. Which two cities are available?

Question Three

How many destinations to Brazil with TAP via Lisbon are there from Dublin?

To Enter

Email your answers to michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie no later than 30 September 2019.

Terms and Conditions apply and no correspondence will be entered into.

TAP Air Portugal Business Class seat to South America

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

