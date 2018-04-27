Win Two Tickets with Cathay Pacific to Hong Kong

On 2nd June Cathay Pacific will begin non-stop flights from Dublin to Hong Kong, so ITTN, in association with Cathay Pacific, offers travel agents on the island of Ireland an opportunity to visit this historic destination.

All you have to do is answer these questions correctly and e-mail your answers to michael@belgravegroup.ie

Q.1 How many flights per week and on what days will CX operate from Dublin to Hong Kong?

Q.2 Which aircraft will operate the route?

Q.3 How many cities in mainland China are there on the Cathay Pacific and the Cathay

Dragon route network?

Q.4 Name the classes of seats available on this direct flight

Q.5 Which cities in Australia and New Zealand can you connect to from Hong Kong?

The closing date is 15th May 2018. Terms and Conditions apply.

Terms and Conditions

1. Entrants must live in either the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and be over 18 years of age. Employees and families of ITTN or Cathay Pacific are not eligible to enter this competition.

2. One (01) prize will be given to one (01) winner, who is entitled to two (02) return Economy Class tickets from Dublin to Hong Kong (02 x DUB/HKG/DUB) on Cathay Pacific-operated flights only.

3. Tickets will be issued in the winner’s name as per passport, and their one (01) nominated travel companion only. Tickets must be booked at the same time with the same itinerary to travel on the same flights, dates and times, subject to any applicable embargo periods. All seats are subject to availability at the time of booking.

4. Tickets must be issued no later than 1st August 2018. The entire itinerary must be flown before 1st February 2019.

5. The prize winner shall pay any and all applicable airport taxes and Government-imposed surcharges in relation to the ticketed itinerary.

6. Once a booking is confirmed, no amendments to the reservations are permitted, and, pursuant to the EU Regulation 261/2004, Denied Boarding Compensation is not applicable on free of charge or reduced fare tickets.

7. This prize has no alternative cash value, is not redeemable for cash, or any miles or mile-equivalents in any frequent flyer programmes. The prize tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, cannot be rerouted and cannot be upgraded. Mileage accrual is not permitted.

8. The winner and the nominated travel companion are solely responsible for: their own travel insurance, valid passports, any necessary visas and/or other relevant travel documentations, costs, requirements and personal expenses including and not limited to excess baggage fee associated with their trip.

9. Winners may be required to take part in publicity relating to this promotion.

10. Terms & Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with Irish Law and subject to exclusive jurisdiction of the Irish Courts.

11. The winner shall receive a Cathay Pacific prize winner letter which outlines the reservation process and further terms and conditions. Cathay Pacific reserves the right of final decision in case of any disputes in relation to ticket issuance.

12. Entry shows acceptance of these terms and conditions and Cathay Pacific’s decision is final concerning these T&Cs or any ancillary matter.