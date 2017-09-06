News

Win a luxury holiday with Business Class flights on Emirates

Win a Luxury Holiday to Dubai with Business Class flights as Emirates celebrate five years flying from IrelandEmirates Skytrax 1

The bar in Business Class on the Emirates A-380.

To celebrate our 5th anniversary flying from Dublin and to thank you for your continued support we are running our biggest competition to date with Spectacular Prizes to give away in conjunction with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

To win one of these amazing prizes you just need to book Emirates from 05SEP-06OCT 17.

 

First Prize:

Luxury Holiday for 2 in Dubai . Travel in style with Two return Business Class tickets

including Luxury Transfers in Dubai,

5 nights with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts (3 nights at the Madinat Jumeriah and 2 nights at the Jumeriah Zabeel Saray) Also included in this Fabulous prize are tickets to newly opened Dubai Parks which is home to Motion Gate ,Lego Land and Bollywood Parks.

 

Second Prize:

Trip for 2 to an Arsenal Match, Enjoy corporate Hospitality at the Emirates Stadium. Prize includes Flights and Luxury Transfers and the best seats in the house.

Third Prize:

Eur500.00 One for All voucher just in time for the Christmas Shopping!

 

T&C’s apply

Every ticket you issue counts as one entry so the more tickets you issue the better chance you have of winning!

 

Please email your tickets to dubsalessup@emirates.com before 1700hrs on Friday

06th October 17 and we will announce the lucky winners on Monday 09th October

