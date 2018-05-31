WIN Worldwide Tickets for Two in the 2018 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

The Irish Travel Trade News team is delighted to announce that we are once again, for the fourth year, partnering with Emirates for our Travel Photographer of the Year competition this summer. Six finalists will each win a €200 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

The competition is running for five months, from tomorrow, 1st June to 31st October 2018, and photos taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff, North and South, since 1st November 2017 are eligible.

To enter, click here .

Each month’s entries will be judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News; and Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News & Features Editor. Each of the five monthly winners will receive a trophy and a voucher for €200.

In addition, a sixth finalist will be chosen from all the entries short-listed by those judges over the five months by a separate judging panel comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor. This winner will also receive a trophy and a €200 voucher.

The second panel of judges will also select an overall winner from the six finalists. The winner will be presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network.

Irish Travel Trade Awards 2018

All six finalists of the 2018 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 23rd November 2018, when the overall winner will be announced.

For details of sponsorship opportunities at the Awards event, please contact Ian Bloomfield, T: +353 (0)1 216 4222, E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie; Hilary Drumm, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400, E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie; or Michael Flood, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333, E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie.