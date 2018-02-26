Winners from Emirates Make 2018 A Year To Remember competition, receive their prize vouchers.
The three top prizes of two business class tickets to Dubai.were won by Kathyrn McCarthy from Abbey Travel,Lynn Dempsey,Newbridge Travel and Nikki Atkinson,Travel Solutions.
Luigi Di Marzo,USIT travel,wins a VIP trip to Arsenal FC.,with Filippo Rocchi.
Aoife Jordan,Travel Leaders wins a VIP trip to Arsenal FC,receives her prize voucher from Filippo Rocchi.
The full list of winners:
First Prize
3 pairs of return Business Class tickets to Dubai
Lynn Dempsey – Newbridge Travel
Nikki Atkinson – Travel Solutions
Kathryn McCarthy – Abbey Travel
Second Prize
3 pairs of return Economy Class tickets to Dubai
Siobhan Collins – BCD Travel
Yolande Fitzpatrick – Selective Travel Management
Aisling Murphy – Keller Travel
Third Prize
3 pairs of VIP hospitality tickets to see Arsenal
Luigi Di Marzo – Usit
Aoife Jordan – Travel Leaders
Jamie Thomas – Travel Counsellors
