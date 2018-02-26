Winners from Emirates Make 2018 A Year To Remember competition

Winners from Emirates Make 2018 A Year To Remember competition, receive their prize vouchers.

The three top prizes of two business class tickets to Dubai.were won by Kathyrn McCarthy from Abbey Travel,Lynn Dempsey,Newbridge Travel and Nikki Atkinson,Travel Solutions.





Luigi Di Marzo,USIT travel,wins a VIP trip to Arsenal FC.,with Filippo Rocchi.

Aoife Jordan,Travel Leaders wins a VIP trip to Arsenal FC,receives her prize voucher from Filippo Rocchi.

The full list of winners:

First Prize

3 pairs of return Business Class tickets to Dubai

Lynn Dempsey – Newbridge Travel

Nikki Atkinson – Travel Solutions

Kathryn McCarthy – Abbey Travel

Second Prize

3 pairs of return Economy Class tickets to Dubai

Siobhan Collins – BCD Travel

Yolande Fitzpatrick – Selective Travel Management

Aisling Murphy – Keller Travel

Third Prize

3 pairs of VIP hospitality tickets to see Arsenal

Luigi Di Marzo – Usit

Aoife Jordan – Travel Leaders

Jamie Thomas – Travel Counsellors