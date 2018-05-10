Lynn Dempsey Wins Travel Focus Trip to South Africa

Travel Focus, in association with Emirates, ran a trade incentive recently whereby every booking made using Emirates as the carrier was entered into a draw to win a holiday to South Africa.

The draw was made recently and Lynn Dempsey, Newbridge Travel, was the lucky winner of the holiday for two people. Flying with Emirates, the prize also includes five nights accommodation in the Southern Sun Waterfront Hotel and transfers.

Congratulations Lynn, all the team in Travel Focus wish you a very pleasant trip.