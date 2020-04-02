World Tourism Organisation Releases Covid-19 Recovery Blueprint

The World Tourism Organisation has released a set of recommendations calling for urgent support for the global tourism sector. If followed, the WTO hopes the sector will not only recover from the unprecedented challenge of Covid-19 but to “grow back better”.

The recommendations are the first output of the Global Tourism Crisis Committee, established by UNWTO with high-level representatives from across the tourism sector and from within the wider United Nations system.

Recognising that tourism and transport has been among the hardest hit of all sectors, the recommendations are designed to support governments, the private sector and the international community in navigating the unparalleled social and economic emergency that is Covid-19.

“These specific recommendations give countries a check-list of possible measures to help our sector sustain the jobs and support the companies at risk at this very moment,” said Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary General. “Mitigating the impact on employment and liquidity, protecting the most vulnerable and preparing for recovery, must be our key priorities.”

Last month the UNWTO argued that global tourism arrivals could fall by nearly a third this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Recognising the diverse realities in each country as well as the evolving nature of this crisis, the document will continue to be updated.

“We must support the sector now while we prepare for it to come back stronger and more sustainable,” Zurab added. “We still do not know what the full impact of Covid-19 will be on global tourism. However, we must support the sector now while we prepare for it to come back stronger and more sustainable. Recovery plans and programmes for tourism will translate into jobs and economic growth. For tourism to fulfil its potential to help societies and whole countries recover from this crisis, our response needs to be quick, consistent, united and ambitious.”

The recommendations for action are the first comprehensive set of actions governments and private sector actors can take now and in the challenging months ahead.

In all, this new guide provides 23 actionable recommendations, divided into three key areas: