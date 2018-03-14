News

World Travel Centre Seeks Operations Manager

World Travel Centre Group is now recruiting for the Dublin-based position of Full-Time Operations Manager. Salary is dependent on experience and applicants should send your CV to: careers@worldtravel.ie no later than Friday 23rd March 2018.

Main Areas of Responsibility

        Team Management

        Customer Service Excellence

        Product Development and Innovation

        Business Process Efficiency

        Data Analysis and Reporting

        Supplier Relations

Business Areas Covered

        Corporate Travel

        Consolidation

        Retail Travel

        Sales Support

Skills and Experience

Customer service is paramount and to be successful in this role you will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level. Excellent communication skills, dynamic and a competitive personality are essential to complete the key sales responsibilities. You will be proactive and energetic with a hunger to learn, focused on achieving targets and help grow the brand. Having excellent organisational and interpersonal skills is a critical element required for the success of this role.

Ideally, you should have a minimum of three years’ experience in a management role.

You will report to the Group Managing Director and be part of the senior management team.

Benefits

        Staff Travel Perks

        Supplier Hosted Events

        Free Travel Insurance Annually

        Health and Wellbeing Benefits

        Workplace Pension Schemes

        PHI and DIS Insurance

        Taxsaver Commuter tickets

        Annual Leave Additional Entitlement Based on Service Loyalty

        Team Rewards

        Much more!

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

