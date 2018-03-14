World Travel Centre Group is now recruiting for the Dublin-based position of Full-Time Operations Manager. Salary is dependent on experience and applicants should send your CV to: careers@worldtravel.ie no later than Friday 23rd March 2018.
Main Areas of Responsibility
Team Management
Customer Service Excellence
Product Development and Innovation
Business Process Efficiency
Data Analysis and Reporting
Supplier Relations
Business Areas Covered
Corporate Travel
Consolidation
Retail Travel
Sales Support
Skills and Experience
Customer service is paramount and to be successful in this role you will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level. Excellent communication skills, dynamic and a competitive personality are essential to complete the key sales responsibilities. You will be proactive and energetic with a hunger to learn, focused on achieving targets and help grow the brand. Having excellent organisational and interpersonal skills is a critical element required for the success of this role.
Ideally, you should have a minimum of three years’ experience in a management role.
You will report to the Group Managing Director and be part of the senior management team.
Benefits
Staff Travel Perks
Supplier Hosted Events
Free Travel Insurance Annually
Health and Wellbeing Benefits
Workplace Pension Schemes
PHI and DIS Insurance
Health and Wellbeing Benefits
Taxsaver Commuter tickets
Annual Leave Additional Entitlement Based on Service Loyalty
Team Rewards
Much more!
YouTube
RSS