World Travel Centre Seeks Senior and Junior Consol Travel Consultants

World Travel Centre Group is recruiting for experience full-time senior and junior consol travel consultants for normal office hours in its Dublin office. Salary is dependent on experience, the closing date for applications is Friday 16th March 2018, and your CV should be sent to careers@worldtravel.ie .

You will be part of a team of travel consultants responding to queries from travel agents across Ireland and the UK. You will play a vital role in ensuring that WTC continues to exceed its service level agreements and fulfil customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money. Customer service is paramount and the successful candidates will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level.

Excellent time management and organisational skills are essential. Training will be provided and you will have the opportunity to continue your development as you progress in your career.

Skills and Experience (Senior Consultant)

Operation of a GDS (Amadeus, Galileo and Worldspan)

The following skills and experience are desirable:

Working in a travel environment

Knowledge of building, booking and changing multi sector and multi-product itineraries as well as IATA ticketing

You should have a minimum of two years’ experience in the travel sector

Skills and Experience (Junior Consultant)

Operation of a GDS (Amadeus, Galileo and Worldspan) is desirable but not essential

Ideally, you should have a minimum of one year’s experience in the travel sector

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

