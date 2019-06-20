World Travel Centre to Appoint Business Travel Consultants

The World Travel Centre Group seeks to appoint a Business Travel Consultant and a Junior Business Travel Consultant for its Dublin office. The positions are permanent, report to a team leader, the remuneration package depends on experience, and the closing date for applications, with cover letter and CV to careers@worldtravel.ie, is Friday 28 June.

Both successful applicants will be part of a team of corporate travel consultants responding to travel requests from SMEs, public bodies and missionary sectors across the UK and Ireland. You will play a vital role in ensuring that WTC continues to exceed its service level agreements and fulfills its customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money.

Skills and Experience

Customer service is paramount and the successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level.

Personal Attributes

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral Ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines Personal and professional credibility Excellent organisational skills A positive ‘can do’ team attitude is essential

Benefits

Staff Travel Perks Supplier Hosted Events Free Travel Insurance Annually Health and Wellbeing Benefits Workplace Pension Schemes PHI and DIS Insurance Annual leave with additional based on Service loyalty Tax Saver Commuter tickets Team Rewards

Business Travel Consultant

The following skills are essential:

Excellent time management and organisational skills

Previous experience working in a corporate travel environment

Operation of a GDS (Amadeus, Galileo, Worldspan)

Ideally, you should have a minimum of two years’ experience in the travel sector. Training will be provided and you will have the opportunity to continue your development as you progress in your career.

Junior Business Travel Consultant

The following skills are desirable but not essential:

Working in a corporate travel environment

Operation of a GDS (Amadeus, Galileo, Worldspan)

Ideally, you should have a minimum of one year’s experience in the travel sector. Training will be provided and you will have the opportunity to continue your development as you progress in your career.