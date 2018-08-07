World Travel Centre to Appoint Long-Haul Travel Consultant

The World Travel Centre Group is now recruiting for a full-time, experienced Long-Haul Travel Consultant for normal office hours Monday to Friday, based in Dublin and reporting to the Retail Team Leader. Salary is dependent on experience. Applicants should send their CV to careers@worldtravel.ie by Friday 31st August 2018.

You will be part of a team of experienced long-haul travel consultants. You will play a vital role in ensuring that WTC continues to exceed its service level agreements and fulfil its customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money.

Skills and Experience

Customer service is paramount and the successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level. The following skills are preferable:

Previous experience working in a retail travel environment

Operation of a GDS (Galileo)

Personal Attributes

✓ Have personal and professional credibility

✓ Have excellent communication, both written and oral

✓ Have excellent organisational skills

✓ Have an ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines

✓ Have a positive ‘can do’ attitude

Ideally, you should have a minimum of one year’s experience in the travel sector.

Training will be provided and you will have the opportunity to continue your development as you progress in your career.

Benefits

✓ Working hours are Monday – Friday

✓ Staff travel perks

✓ Supplier-hosted events

✓ Free travel insurance annually

✓ Health and wellbeing benefits

✓ Workplace pension schemes

✓ PHI and DIS insurance

✓ Taxsaver commuter tickets

✓ Annual leave additional entitlement based on service loyalty

✓ Team rewards

✓ Much more!