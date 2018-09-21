News

World Travel Centre to Appoint Senior Business Consultant

World Travel Centre Group is continuing to expand in the UK and Ireland and as a result is now recruiting for a full-time experienced Senior Business Consultant based in the Dublin office for normal office hours, with remuneration depending on experience. To apply, send a cover letter and your CV to: careers@worldtravel.ie by Friday 12th October 2018.

Job Description

You will report to the Team Leader and will be part of a team of corporate travel consultants responding to travel requests from SMEs, public bodies and missionary sectors across the UK and Ireland. You will play a vital role in ensuring that the company continues to exceed service level agreements and fulfil customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money.

Skills and Experience

Customer service is paramount and the successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level. The following skills are essential:

  • Excellent time management and organisational skills
  • Previous experience working in a corporate travel environment
  • Operation of a GDS (Amadeus, Galileo, Worldspan)

Ideally, you should have a minimum of two years’ experience in the travel sector. Training will be provided and you will have the opportunity to continue your development as you progress in your career.

Personal Attributes

  • Excellent communication skills, written and oral
  • Personal and professional credibility
  • Positive ‘can do’ team attitude is essential
  • Ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines
  • Excellent organisational skills

Benefits

  • Staff travel perks
  • Free travel insurance annually
  • Workplace pension schemes
  • Annual leave with additional based on service loyalty
  • Supplier-hosted events
  • Health and wellbeing benefits
  • PHI and DIS insurance
  • Tax saver commuter tickets
  • Team rewards
  • Much more!
