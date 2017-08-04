News

Worldchoice Coference in Galway is open for registration

The Worldchoice Ireland Travel Agency Group has announced ,that registration is now open for both members and preferred trade partners for their annual conference.  This year’s event will take place at the four Star Radisson Blu Hotel in Galway on Saturday 18th November 2017.

The Radission Blu Hotel in Galway.

Carol Anne O’Neill Commercial Manager commented “Registration is easy, delegates can click on the following link www.ccevents.ie/worldchoice register and book their accommodation online.  We have had very positive feedback from members and preferred trade partners regarding last year’s event, and I look forward to welcoming all delegates to this year’s conference in Galway.

