Worldchoice Fam Trip to Zagreb with Croatia Airlines and Zagreb Tourist Board

Worldchoice Ireland has launched a fam trip together with Croatia Airlines and the Zagreb Tourist Board. The three-night trip will take place from the 5-8 December. To be in with a chance of winning a place on the trip, all Worldchoice agents have to do is to make a Croatia Airlines booking between 1 September and 15 November inclusive.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager, Worldchoice Ireland, said: “This is a great opportunity for agents to sample the excellent product and services provided by Croatia Airlines, as well as experiencing all that Zagreb has to offer.”

Irma McHardy, Croatia Airlines, added: “ We are delighted to offer Worldchoice agents the opportunity to visit Zagreb in December. Zagreb is a fabulous and thriving city year round, however at the time of Advent, Zagreb transforms into a magical fairy-tale. I look forward to welcoming you onboard to experience the very best of Croatian hospitality first hand.”

Darja Dragoje, Zagreb Tourist Board, said: “Every December, Croatia’s capital becomes a magical place for locals and visitors to enjoy traditions, music, and festive foods, together with special tours and some Christmas shopping. While many European cities are overcrowded and overpriced before Christmas, Croatia’s capital sparkles at Advent time. It’s your turn to come and join the thousands of visitors who experience award-winning Zagreb!”