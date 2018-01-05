Worldchoice Ireland Announces Strategic Partnership with Travelsavers

Worldchoice Ireland and TSA Travel Associates (Travelsavers) have announced a strategic partnership that will see both brands integrated over the next 12 months, under the Worldchoice brand.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager, Worldchoice Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Travelsavers that will result in our collective membership base growing from 39 locations to 67 locations in 2018 and will strengthen our presence in the greater Dublin area, South West and West of Ireland. The transition will happen over the next 12 months and I look forward to working with Mary King to further grow, develop and manage the business. This partnership clearly establishes Worldchoice as ‘Ireland’s leading travel partnership’ and the economies of scale will be of benefit to all members.”

Mary King, Country Manager, Travelsavers, said: “I am looking forward to working with Carol Anne, along with the Travelsavers and Worldchoice members to ensure a smooth transition and integration of the two brands in the coming year.”