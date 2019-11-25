News

Worldchoice Ireland Conference in Dublin

Worldchoice Ireland Conference in Dublin

You have to hand it to the Irish travel trade for their stamina as they showed up to attend the Worldchoice Ireland Conference at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, many of whom had attended the ITTN Awards the night before and partied into the wee small hours.

Shandon Travel trio of Suzanne McMahon, Ross Waters and Sue Powell

The Worldchoice team of Carol Ann O’Neill and Mary King had put together another meaningful event for their members and suppliers. The programme was a combination of business and social that was well received and enjoyed by those present.

Linda Byrne, Strand Travel; Ben Green, Arrow Tours; and Sophie O’Leary, Strand Travel

Accident & General – Fairsure, which has been working with the Irish travel trade the past 50 years, used the conference to give all the Worldchoice members a free Platinum Travel Insurance Policy, with no excess and includes winter sports and hazardous activities built in.

Michael English, Celebrity Cruises; Suzanne Rowe, MSC Cruises; and Isabella Queirolo

The policy is a single trip with a duration of up to 14 days for travel up to 31 October 2020. Simply book by 1 May 2020.

Jill Maguire and Dave Hennessy from Tropical Places meet Shannon O’Dowd, Etihad Airways

Lorraine Kenny, Ask Susan; Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada; and Niamh Bryne, Ask Susan

The Keller Travel duo of Lisa Browne and Frances Leahy

John Grehan, G Adventures, and Avril Murgatroyd, Malahide Travel

Tara Hynes and Joanne Madden from Travelport with Richard Cullen, Killiney Travel

Mary King, Worldchoice Ireland with Lee Osborne, Bookabed

Dancing the night away

