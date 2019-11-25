Worldchoice Ireland Conference in Dublin

You have to hand it to the Irish travel trade for their stamina as they showed up to attend the Worldchoice Ireland Conference at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, many of whom had attended the ITTN Awards the night before and partied into the wee small hours.

The Worldchoice team of Carol Ann O’Neill and Mary King had put together another meaningful event for their members and suppliers. The programme was a combination of business and social that was well received and enjoyed by those present.

Accident & General – Fairsure, which has been working with the Irish travel trade the past 50 years, used the conference to give all the Worldchoice members a free Platinum Travel Insurance Policy, with no excess and includes winter sports and hazardous activities built in.

The policy is a single trip with a duration of up to 14 days for travel up to 31 October 2020. Simply book by 1 May 2020.