Worldchoice Launch Online ‘Return to Business’ Sessions

Worldchoice has announced that it will launch a series of ‘Return to Business’ Zoom session with key trade partners. The sessions will start from April 8 with ‘Return to Ocean Cruising’ and will continue twice-weekly throughout April.

Carol Anne O’Neill, commercial manager with Worldchoice, said: “The purpose of the sessions is too re-engage and re-connect our members with our key trade partners and familiar faces.”

Future sessions will cover, Tour Operating, Accommodation Providers, Airlines, River Cruising, Adventure Holidays, Longhaul and Ancillary Products. These will be focused updates from trade partners on their products, current marketing activity, covid policies and incentives. The sessions are open to owners, managers and frontline sales teams. The response for both members and trade partners to date has been tremendous.”

“We want to focus on frontline staff,” Carol Anne said to ITTN, “especially as they’ve been so disjointed in the last year, working limited hours and not able to see one another. We want to get people back together again.”

Zoom login details will be sent to all Worldchoice agents, and the format of each session is that individual trade partners will present to members in 10-minute sessions.