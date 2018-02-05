News

Worldchoice Picks Lyrath Estate for 2018 Conference

The Worldchoice consortium, now including Travelsavers, has announced the date and location for its 2018 conference. The event will take place at the 5-star Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny on Saturday 3rd November.

Carol Anne ONeill, Commercial Manager, Worldchoice Ireland, said: “I am really looking forward to this year’s event. Following our strategic partnership with Travelsavers, our newly combined membership base will make this our biggest conference to date. I look forward to welcoming our new members, return members and preferred trade partners to Kilkenny. This is a fantastic opportunity for our preferred trade partners to network with over 60 agencies and most importantly frontline sales teams.  The success of last year’s conference was attributable to the support received from both the members and our trade partners.”

