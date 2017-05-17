News

World’s Best Business Class

World’s Best Business Class

To stay on top of your game on the ground, you need the best experience in the air. Awarded World’s Best Business Class at the 2016 Skytrax awards, Qatar Airways’ Business Class experience combines comfort, spaciousness, and superb service with technology.

Key Business Class Features Include:

  • Seats that recline into fully lie-flat beds with built-in back massage functionality
  • Designer amenity kits
  • Light and comfortable sleeper suits and slippers
  • Up to 3,000 in-flight entertainment options on a 43cm (17”) LCD personal screen
  • On-demand menu service lets you enjoy sweet or savoury delicacies whenever you like. Mouth-watering flavours, artful presentation, luxurious table linen and deluxe cutlery make dining with us an unforgettable experience.
NEIL STEEDMAN

