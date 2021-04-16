World’s Most Beautiful Road Trips including the Wild Atlantic Way

New research has revealed that the Great Ocean Road in Australia is the most beautiful road trip route in the world according to Instagram data, followed by Big Sur in California, and then United Arab Emirates’ Jebel Hafeet.

With many people still being wary of international travel and staycations continuing to rise in 2021, Pentagon Motor Group was curious to discover the most beautiful bucket list journey’s that travellers can tick off without leaving the comfort of their car. The research involved analysing over 7 million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s most popular road trip destinations and calculating how many Instagram pictures are shared per mile of the journey; the country with the most Instagram posts per mile being crowned the most picturesque in the world.

The results reveal that Australia’s Great Ocean Road is the most beautiful road trip route in the world; covering 157 miles of road in the land down under, The Great Ocean Road has an impressive 1,321,570 hashtagged images of it on Instagram, meaning that nearly 8,418 pictures are taken per mile. Stretching alongside the south-eastern coast of Australia between the cities of Torquay and Allansford, the beautiful route was constructed in 1932 and has continued to be one of the most popular tourist excursions in Australia.

Ireland makes the list at number eight with the Wild Atlantic Way.

Top 20 Most Beautiful Road Trips:

1. Great Ocean Road, Australia – 8,418 pictures per mile

2. Big Sur, USA – 5,226 pictures per mile

3. Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates – 4,840 pictures per mile

4. Hai Van Pass, Vietnam – 4,298 pictures per mile

5. Chapman’s Peak Drive, South Africa – 3,425 pictures per mile

6. Blue Ridge Parkway, USA – 1,148 pictures per mile

7. Going-To-The-Sun Road, USA – 940 pictures per mile

8. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland – 853 pictures per mile

9. Olympic Peninsula Loop, USA – 798 pictures per mile

10. Icefields Parkway, Canada – 781 pictures per mile

11. Route 66, USA – 780 pictures per mile

12. Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse, Austria – 677 pictures per mile

13. Pacific Highway, Australia – 657 pictures per mile

14. Tioga Pass, USA – 533 pictures per mile

15. Military Road, UK – 483 pictures per mile

16. Cabot Trail, Canada – 466 pictures per mile

17. Hana Highway, USA – 345 pictures per mile

18. The Atlantic Road, Norway – 294 pictures per mile

19. Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland – 244 pictures per mile

20. North Coast 500, Scotland – 226 pictures per mile

The US is the country with the most beautiful road trips, according to the data, as six of the world’s top 20 most picturesque routes are in America. Big Sur in California, which is famous for allowing you to cruise alongside the stunning ocean views of the Pacific, is the second more beautiful road trip in the world In sixth place is Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs for 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina, providing a one-of-a-kind way to see the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In seventh is Montana’s Going-To-the-Sun Road which covers 50 miles of road in Glacier National Park, and in the 11th position is the renowned Route 66 that weaves through a total of eight states and spans 2,448 miles. Further down the list is California’s Tioga Pass in the 14th position, and then Hana Highway in Hawaii which ranks as the 17th most picturesque road trip in the world.

#ittnswitchedon