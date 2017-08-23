WOW air Announces €129.99 Flights from Ireland to Four New US Destinations

WOW air has announced flights from Ireland to four new US destinations via Reykjavik: Detroit (MI), St Louis (MO), Cleveland (OH) and Cincinnati (OH). Flights will commence in 2018, with fares from Dublin starting at €129.99, including taxes and charges. Flights to Detroit will commence on 25th April 2018; to Cleveland on 3rd May 2018; to Cincinnati on 9th May 2018; and St Louis on 17th May 2018.

All routes will operate flights up to four times a week. Passengers can also avail of the WOW stopover option and explore Iceland on either leg of their transatlantic journey for an unlimited time.

The new destinations offer something for every visitor. Detroit, or Motown to music lovers, is the home of American soul and R&B music. St Louis, the Gateway to the West, is a haven for foodies, especially barbecue connoisseurs. Cleveland is one of the USA’s sporting capitals and the stomping ground of teams such as the Cavaliers, the Browns and the Indians. Tourists in Cincinnati can explore America’s complicated past at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Skúli Mogensen, Chief Executive and founder of WOW air, said: “At WOW air, we are committed to our mission of offering our Irish passengers more affordable travel options to North America at the lowest fares. Our new US destinations, starting in 2018, will give our passengers even more ways to explore the cities and landscapes of America’s rich and diverse Midwest region.”

WOW air became the first airline to operate direct scheduled flights between Ireland and Iceland in June 2015. The airline flies from Dublin to Reykjavik five times weekly, increasing to daily in peak summer times. The four new destinations will bring the total number of WOW air North American flight routes to 14. From Ireland, the airline currently flies, via Reykjavik, to New York, Boston, Washington DC, Toronto, Montréal, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Pittsburgh.