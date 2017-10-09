WOW air Announces €99.99 Fares to Nine US destinations from Dublin

WOW air has announced €99.99 one-way fares including taxes and charges, via Reykjavik, to nine US destinations including: Boston, Washington DC, Pittsburgh, New York, Chicago, Montréal and Toronto, Los Angeles and San Francisco. These fares are available to book from 9th October for travel between 1st November and 13th December 2017.

With Thanksgiving taking place on 24th November followed by Black Friday, the biggest sale of the year, it’s an ideal time to visit the USA for a bargin ahead of the festive season. Events across the USA are there to enjoy, including the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles as well as Macy‘s Thanksgiving Balloon Parade and a 17,000 sq ft ice rink in New York. The Boston Santa Speedo run is perfect for daring participants, while Toronto’s most visited tourist attraction, the Toronto Eaton Centre, is perfect for ticking off all the Christmas shopping.

Festive markets also take place across the USA, with Chicago‘s Christkindlmarket being inspired by Nuremburg’s nutcrackers, cuckoo clocks and beer steins.

Skúli Mogensen, Chief Executive and founder of WOW air, said: “With Christmas just around the corner it’s the perfect opportunity to catch some winter sun in LA or take that dream shopping trip to the ‘Big Apple’ and explore the best New York has to offer for the festive season ahead.”