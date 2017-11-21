News

WOW air Announces Low Fares to Six US destinations in ‘Purple Friday’ Flash Sale

WOW air has announced low fares to six of its US destinations to celebrate ‘Purple Friday’, including €129.99 one-way including taxes and charges, via Reykjavik, to Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Miami, and from €149.99 one-way to San Francisco and Los Angeles. The offer is for travel between 1st  – 10th December 2017 and 10th January – 15th May 2018.

Fares are based on lowest one-way WOW basic fare including taxes and charges booked on www.wowair.ie. The offer applies on selected flights when booked on a return trip.

WOW air currently operates flights, via Reykjavik, to 10 North American destinations: New York (Newark), Boston, Washington DC, Toronto, Montréal, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Chicago. New routes to New York (JFK), Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St Louis and Dallas will commence in 2018.

Svanhvít Fridriksdóttir, Director of Communications, said: “There is no better gift than the gift of travel. With more and more customers taking advantage of ‘Black Friday’ offers for their Christmas shopping, we are pleased to be able to hold our own ‘Purple Friday’, with low-cost, transatlantic fares for our Irish passengers just in time for the festive period.”

WOW air recently announced its second route to New York with flights to New York JFK commencing in April 2018, which will bring the number of routes that connect Ireland to North America, via Iceland, to 16.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

