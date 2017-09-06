News

WOW air Announces New Dublin Route to Dallas, Texas

WOW air has announced a new route from Dublin to Dallas, Texas, via Reykjavik. The first flight will depart Dublin for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, via Iceland, on Wednesday 23rd May 2018, with services operating three times a week thereafter.

Tickets are available to book now for €129.99 one-way. Passengers can also avail of the WOW stopover option and explore Iceland on either leg of their transatlantic journey for an unlimited time.

Dallas is an iconic American city made internationally famous by the television soap opera of the same name. Home to the State Fair of Texas, the NFL’s Texas Cowboys and the frozen margarita, Dallas has plenty to offer foodies, sports fans and culture enthusiasts alike.

Skúli Mogensen, Chief Executive and Founder, said: “WOW air is committed to offering our Irish passengers more affordable and varied travel options to North America at the lowest fares. The addition of Dallas to our expanding US route network opens up not only one of America’s most iconic cities, but also one of its most iconic states. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport’s ideal location also puts WOW air passengers in reasonable driving distance of other famous states, including Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.”

