News

WOW Air Ceases All Flights

WOW Air Ceases All Flights

WOW Air has ceased operation. All WOW Air flights have been cancelled, resulting in passengers being stranded at various airports. The carrier had operated flights from Dublin to Reykjavik.

According to the airline: “Passengers are advised to check available flights with other airlines. Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances. Information on those airlines will be published, when it becomes available.

“Passengers whose ticket was paid with a credit card are advised to contact their credit card company to check whether a refund of the ticket cost will be issued.

“Passengers who bought their ticket from a European travel agent (within the European Economic Area) as a part of a package tour (a package which includes flights and accommodation or other services) are protected by the Package Travel Directive. Those passengers are advised to contact their travel agent to arrange an alternative flight.

“Passengers who may have bought travel protection, or those passengers whose credit card terms may include such protection, may be entitled to claim compensation and assistance due to delays or travel disruption. However, such compensation is often limited.

“Passengers may also be entitled to compensation from WOW Air, including in accordance with European regulation on Air Passenger Rights. In case of a bankruptcy, claims should be filed to the administrator / liquidator.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Cathay Pacific to Buy Hong Kong Express for €557m

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Trials Biometrics

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

British Airways Operates Unique Flight for Mothers Day

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

Family Holiday to Alton Towers Resort & Cbeebies Land with Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2019
Read More

Discover New Frontiers with Silversea

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

MHL Hotel Collection Acquires Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2019
Read More

What Travel Agents Should Know When Booking Families with a Child Who Has Autism

Neil SteedmanMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Irish Travel Trade Show at the RDS

Ian BloomfieldMarch 26, 2019
Read More

TUI Ireland and Gran Canaria Mystery Event

Ian BloomfieldMarch 26, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland