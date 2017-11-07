WOW air to Introduce Dublin-New York (JFK) Route Next April and Increase Dublin-New York (Newark) Flights

WOW air has announced fares from Dublin to New York (JFK), via Reykjavik, from €129.99 one-way including taxes and charges (booked on www.wowair.ie). The airline will begin flying to JFK in spring 2018, with the inaugural flight departing on 26th April. Flights will operate seven days a week. The airline will also increase the number of weekly flights on its Dublin-New York (Newark) route to 13 from 29th May 2018.

Skúli Mogensen, Founder and Chief Executive, said: “Since launching our Newark route last year, we have seen increasing demand from our Irish passengers looking for more ways to travel to the East Coast. Our new route to JFK does just that. JFK joins our growing network of North American destinations and will give Irish passengers a new, convenient way to explore the sights and sounds of the Big Apple at an affordable cost.”

WOW air’s expansion to JFK follows the success of the airline’s transatlantic services from Dublin to 10 North American destinations. The airline currently flies to New York (Newark), Boston, Washington DC, Montréal, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Pittsburgh and Chicago.

Earlier this year, the airline announced five new routes from Ireland to Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati, St Louis and Dallas, all commencing in 2018.

The special price of €129.99 to JFK will be available on selected flights for travel between April-June 2018 and September-October 2018.