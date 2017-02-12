Wow Air Introduces New Wow Biz Option

Icelandic airline Wow Air has introduced a Wow Biz option that includes a seat reservation for the largest available seat, 20kg luggage, one hand luggage and a small bag for personal items, a meal onboard, cancellation protection, and priority boarding.

The ‘Big Seats’ will be available from 1st June 2017 on all flights with Airbus A330 aircraft. They provide extra legroom with a seat spacing of 90cm (14”) more than the standard – roughly equivalent to Premium Economy Class in other airlines.

In the A320 and A321 passengers XL and XXL seats with a seat spacing between 81cm and 89cm are available. Wow Biz always contains a reservation of an XL, XXL seat or Big Seats.These seats can also be booked outside of a package.

Also new are the ‘Wow Basic’ and ‘Wow Plus’ options. Wow Basic includes a small bag for personal items (42x32x25cm maximum), while Wow Plus includes 20kg of luggage, a 12kg hand bag (56x45x25cm maximum), a small bag for personal belongings, and a cancellation fee of €92.37 per flight distance.

Skúli Mogensen, Chief Executive, said: “We have worked hard to lower the prices of airfare to Iceland and across the Atlantic to give more people the opportunity to travel. Now we intend to lower the prices for business by providing many of the same services for a much better price.”