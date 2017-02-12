News

Wow Air Introduces New Wow Biz Option

Wow Air Introduces New Wow Biz Option

Icelandic airline Wow Air has introduced a Wow Biz option that includes a seat reservation for the largest available seat, 20kg luggage, one hand luggage and a small bag for personal items, a meal onboard, cancellation protection, and priority boarding.

The ‘Big Seats’ will be available from 1st June 2017 on all flights with Airbus A330 aircraft. They provide extra legroom with a seat spacing of 90cm (14”) more than the standard – roughly equivalent to Premium Economy Class in other airlines.

In the A320 and A321 passengers XL and XXL seats with a seat spacing between 81cm and 89cm are available. Wow Biz always contains a reservation of an XL, XXL seat or Big Seats.These seats can also be booked outside of a package.

Also new are the ‘Wow Basic’ and ‘Wow Plus’ options. Wow Basic includes a small bag for personal items (42x32x25cm maximum), while Wow Plus includes 20kg of luggage, a 12kg hand bag (56x45x25cm maximum), a small bag for personal belongings, and a cancellation fee of €92.37 per flight distance.

Skúli Mogensen, Chief Executive, said: “We have worked hard to lower the prices of airfare to Iceland and across the Atlantic to give more people the opportunity to travel. Now we intend to lower the prices for business by providing many of the same services for a much better price.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Air Canada New Livery

Air Canada Unveils New Livery Inspired by Canada

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Trump Still to Decide on Middle East Carriers and Norwegian Air

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Go Ahead Tours

Go Ahead – Find a New Job in Travel

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Celebrity Cruises Holiday World 2017

Celebrity Cruises to Host Three Seminars in Ireland in 2017

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Ryanair Greg O’Gorman

Ryanair Launches European Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico Katrice Gunning

Katrice is Blue Insurance ‘Polo Magnifico’ January Winner

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Passenger Growth Continues at Cork Airport in 2017

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Haven HafanYMor indoor pool refurbishment

Haven Holidays Makes a Splash for 2017

Michael FloodFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport January 2017

Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Up 9% in January

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland