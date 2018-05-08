News

WOW air Launches Limited-Time Fare Offers to Iceland and North America

WOW air has announced €49.99 flights from Dublin to Iceland and €129.99 flights to North America for a limited time only. The offer, which begins today, Tuesday 8th May, applies to one-way fares to the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, and to Washington DC, New York (Newark and JFK), Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, Dallas Fort Worth, San Francisco, Toronto and Montréal, via Reykjavik.

Svanhvít Friðriksdóttir, Director of Communications, said: “WOW air is committed to giving travellers more ways to fly to the places they love in comfort and at cheaper prices. We are excited to offer our Irish passengers more affordable fares to beautiful Iceland, and onwards to all the most amazing destinations in the USA and Canada.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

