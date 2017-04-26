News

WOW air Offers Reykjavik in Iceland and Onward to 10 Destinations in USA and Canada

WOW air Offers Reykjavik in Iceland and Onward to 10 Destinations in USA and Canada

Passengers will now be able to flight to 10 cities across the USA and Canada from Cork Airport, via Reykjavik with WOW air from May.

The Icelandic low-cost carrier will commence its new service from Cork Airport, which will operate four times weekly, from 19th May with one-way fares starting at €59.99.

Reykjavík offers a soulful introduction to the rich Viking heritage of the Icelandic people and is the perfect starting point to explore what makes the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ so special. After a day of trekking through the stunning and untouched rugged landscape, relax as you immerse yourself in one of Iceland’s world-famous geysers.

Iceland truly offers a landscape like no other in Europe, with the mesmerising Aurora Borealis illuminating the sky.

Statue of Liberty, New York City

Statue of Liberty, New York City

WOW also offers connecting flights to 10 cities across the USA and Canada, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, New York City, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington DC.

Pittsburgh skyline

Pittsburgh skyline

One-way transatlantic fares start at just €159.99 and can be booked at www.wowair.ie

Aerial view of Miami

Aerial view of Miami

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Story 1

Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 3

New Route from Cork to Newquay in Cornwall for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 4

Charm Awaits in Zurich, Switzerland, from Cork Airport this Summer

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 5

Romance and Culture are in Abundance in Verona, Italy

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 6

New Food Republic Outlet Will Offer a Very Special Taste of Cork

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
IMG_8282

Clodagh is Departing from Visit USA Committee

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport became an aviation king of Europe overnight as it claimed a prestigious Routes Europe 2017 Marketing Awards held at the Titanic, Belfast. The award winners are selected for their outstanding achievements in route development marketing, with Shannon claiming the top award in the Airport Under 4 million Passengers category. The award delivers a clean sweep for Shannon, which in September of last year won the World Routes Marketing Awards 2016 in the same passenger category for the second time in three years. Shannon, which is the only Irish airport to win in this years European awards, was shortlisted alongside Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg, Germany; Cagliari International Airport, Sardinia; Poznan Lawica Airport, Poland and Vilnius Airport, Lithuania. Pictured (l-r) are Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, Stephen Small, Brand Directorof Routes and Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport

Shannon Wins Again at Routes Europe in Belfast

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More
Uncle Ho’s House, Hanoi

A Tale of Three Cities, Two Countries: Hanoi, Vietnam

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_1272

Turkish Airlines Hosts Top Agents to European Rugby Champions Cup

Michael FloodApril 25, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland