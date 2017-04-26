WOW air Offers Reykjavik in Iceland and Onward to 10 Destinations in USA and Canada

Passengers will now be able to flight to 10 cities across the USA and Canada from Cork Airport, via Reykjavik with WOW air from May.

The Icelandic low-cost carrier will commence its new service from Cork Airport, which will operate four times weekly, from 19th May with one-way fares starting at €59.99.

Reykjavík offers a soulful introduction to the rich Viking heritage of the Icelandic people and is the perfect starting point to explore what makes the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ so special. After a day of trekking through the stunning and untouched rugged landscape, relax as you immerse yourself in one of Iceland’s world-famous geysers.

Iceland truly offers a landscape like no other in Europe, with the mesmerising Aurora Borealis illuminating the sky.

WOW also offers connecting flights to 10 cities across the USA and Canada, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, New York City, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington DC.

One-way transatlantic fares start at just €159.99 and can be booked at www.wowair.ie