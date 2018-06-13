News

WTC Extends Deadline for Full-Time Long-Haul Travel Consultant Applications

WTC Extends Deadline for Full-Time Long-Haul Travel Consultant Applications

The World Travel Centre Group, which is recruiting for a full-time experienced Long-Haul Travel Consultant for normal office hours and based in Dublin, has extended the deadline for receipt of CVs at careers@worldtravel.ie to Friday 29th June 2018.

You will be part of a team of experienced long-haul travel consultants and report to the Retail Team Leader. The permanent position is for Monday – Friday only and you will play a vital role in ensuring that WTC continues to exceed its service level agreements and fulfil customer requirements by providing the highest level of customer service and best value for money.

Skills and Experience

Customer service is paramount and the successful candidate will be expected to demonstrate this to the highest level. The following skills are preferable:

  • Previous experience working in a retail travel environment
  • Operation of a GDS (Galileo)

Personal Attributes

  • Have personal and professional credibility
  • Have excellent communication, both written and oral
  • Have excellent organisational skills
  • Have an ability to prioritise and work to strict deadlines
  • Have a positive ‘can do’ attitude.

Ideally, you should have a minimum of one year’s experience in the travel sector.

Training will be provided and you will have the opportunity to continue your development as you progress in your career.

Benefits

Working Hours are Monday – Friday

Supplier Hosted Events

Health and Wellbeing Benefits

PHI and DIS Insurance

Taxsaver Commuter Tickets

Team Rewards

Staff Travel Perks

Free Travel Insurance Annually

Workplace Pension Schemes

Health and Wellbeing Benefits

Annual Leave Additional Entitlement Based on Service Loyalty

…and much more!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Hainan Airlines First Direct Flight to Beijing

Michael FloodJune 13, 2018
Read More

European Capital of Smart Tourism: Travelling in the Digital Era

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

Costa Daurada: Resorts Certified for Family Holidays

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

PortAventura World: a Unique Family Holiday Destination

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

Tarragona’s Amfiteatrum: Historical Re-enactments and Gladiator Combats

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

Water Sports: Snorkelling with Giant Tuna!

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

Mas Miró: Inspirational Home of a Catalan Genius

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

Parc Samà: Unexpected Treasure in the Mediterranean Landscape

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

“Clarity Needed on Noise Regulation” daa Chairman Designate Tells Oireachtas Joint Committee

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland